Forsberg scored a goal, took seven shots and recorded six hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Forsberg has been on a tear of late and has found the back of the net in four straight outings while also extending his point streak to six appearances. The 30-year-old remains one of the most productive players for Nashville, and even though he's not on pace to repeat the 94-point campaign he delivered in 2023-24, he's still a reliable offensive weapon for the Predators. Forsberg is up to 38 points across 44 contests in 2024-25.