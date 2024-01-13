Nyquist scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Nyquist had the first of the Predators' two empty-netters to seal the win. That left his point streak on the line late, but the goal extended it to 10 games (seven tallies, seven assists). It's a strong run for a winger enjoying a good campaign -- Nyquist has 11 goals and 34 points through 42 appearances.