Nyquist notched a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Nyquist picked up an assist on Roman Josi's power-play tally in the first period before setting up Josi again in the second. Nyquist would then add a third point with a goal in the final frame, burying a rebound off Joonas Korpisalo to extend the Predators' lead to 4-1. The 34-year-old Nyquist has points in three straight contests and goals in four of his last five games. He's up to 16 goals and 33 assists through 60 games in his debut season in Nashville.