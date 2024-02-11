Nyquist recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Nyquist assisted on the first and last goals of the game. The winger had cooled off a bit following a 10-game, 14-point streak, recording just one goal and three helpers over the last nine games before the All-Star break. He's now at 40 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 52 outings, serving as a strong playmaker in a top-line role.
