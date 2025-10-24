Ivankovic posted a 32-save shutout in the University of Michigan's 4-0 win over Western Michigan University on Thursday.

In a showdown between two of the top teams in college hockey, Ivankovic got the job done for the Wolverines. He has started all seven of their games this season and is undefeated with two shutouts, a 1.00 GAA and a .954 save percentage. The 2025 second-round pick is off to a dream start in his collegiate career and should continue to play well behind a strong team.