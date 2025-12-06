Ivankovic posted a 23-save shutout in the University of Michigan's 3-0 win over Michigan State University on Friday.

A performance like that, in a battle between two highly-ranked programs, is a massive feather in the cap for Ivankovic. He's already earned three shutouts this season while going 16-3-0 for the No. 1 ranked Wolverines. He's also posted a 1.90 GAA and a .926 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Predators look to have a quality prospect on their hands, especially if he continues to improve from what he's done as a freshman so far.