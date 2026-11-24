Ivankovic was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Tuesday.

Ivankovic helped the University of Michigan earn a split in a back-to-back against its archrival, Michigan State University, in a heated weekend series. Ivankovic stopped 70 of 73 shots across the two games. For the season, he has an 11-2-0 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .924 save percentage, numbers largely in line with what he did last year. The Nashville prospect should continue to see a heavy workload for the Wolverines over the rest of 2026-27.