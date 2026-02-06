Annunen made 26 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Annunen is 5-7-2 with a 3.23 GAA and .886 save percentage in 13 starts (18 appearances) this season. He doesn't get enough games behind Jusse Saros to make him an appealing option in net, and his ratios make him a sketchy spot starter in daily formats. Annunen is 1-2-1 in his last three starts (five appearances). He allowed 14 goals in those three starts, including a seven-goal debacle against Vegas on Jan. 17.