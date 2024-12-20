Saros made 15 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Saros has had an unlucky run dating back to his last win on Nov. 23. Yes, you read that right. In his last 10 contests, he's 1-5-4, but he's been sharply consistent in that span -- Jarry has allowed three or fewer goals in seven of those 10. Saros is a fantasy pillar, but his ratios (2.72 GAA, .907 save percentage) are suppressed because of his team's overall struggles. General manager Barry Trotz claims he's not going to blow things up, but Saros (and his managers) would benefit immensely with a change in front of him.