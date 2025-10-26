Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Nets equalizer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.
The Red Wings rallied back from a four-goal deficit, and DeBrincat's tally was the equalizer. The 27-year-old hadn't scored in the first eight games of the year, but he was busy as a playmaker with seven assists in those contests. The winger has added 34 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through nine outings. He's mostly played a second-line role this year, though if rookie Emmitt Finnie ever cools off, DeBrincat would be the leading option to move up alongside Dylan Larkin.
