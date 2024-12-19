DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Patrick Kane forced a turnover and fed DeBrincat for the goal at 10:15 of the second period. DeBrincat has scored five goals and added two assists over his last 10 games, but he saw a season-low 11:56 of ice time in Wednesday's game. No injury was reported, but the Red Wings never had enough of a lead to comfortably rest one of their top scorers, so his usage is something to keep an eye on. For the season, he has 13 goals, 11 assists, 82 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 31 appearances.