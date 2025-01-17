Fischer had two hits and two blocked shots over 10:06 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Tyler Motte (upper body) is not on the Red Wings' road trip, so Fischer looks to have a chance to regain a spot on the fourth line. Prior to Thursday, Fischer was scratched for eight straight contests. He has yet to win over head coach Todd McLellan, and it's not helpful for Fischer that the team has done well with him sitting in the press box. The winger has four points, 20 shots on net, 63 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances.