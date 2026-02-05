Soderblom was held off the scoresheet for a 15th straight game in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Soderblom was also scratched seven times in that span, though he's played every game since Jan. 10. The Red Wings have some depth players in the AHL that could get a look over Soderblom following the Olympic break. The 24-year-old has had a brutal season with just three points, 42 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-4 rating over 38 appearances in a fourth-line role, which isn't going to cut it for a team with playoff aspirations.