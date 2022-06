Soderblom signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Thursday.

The Red Wings selected Soderblom in the sixth round of the 2019 Entry Draft. The 20-year-old Swede spent the 2021-22 campaign with the SHL's Frolunda HC, racking up 21 goals and 33 points through 52 contests. Soderblom will likely begin the 2022-23 season with AHL Grand Rapids.