Gustafsson produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Gustafsson set up Patrick Kane's tally in the first period. The helper ended a seven-game slump for Gustafsson, who has struggled to do much on offense this season. The 32-year-old defenseman has six helpers, 36 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 28 appearances. He's not a lock to be in the lineup, but he regularly sees time on the second power-play unit when he plays, which is where he's earned four of his six assists this season.