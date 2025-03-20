Gustafsson wasn't on the ice for Thursday's practice session after suffering an undisclosed injury versus Washington on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gustafsson managed just 13:34 of ice time against the Caps before being forced to exit the game due to his undisclosed injury. The 33-year-old defenseman was mired in a 26-game goal drought during which he generated a mere 26 shots while recording seven helpers. With extra time off, Gustafsson could still be an option to play in Saturday's clash with Vegas.