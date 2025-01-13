Gustafsson potted a goal on the man advantage and added a helper Sunday in a 6-2 win over Seattle.

Gustafsson registered the primary assist on Patrick Kane's 10th goal of the season in the first period, and he netted his first power-play marker in 2024-25 early in the middle frame. This was Gustafsson's first multi-point effort of the campaign. The left-shot blueliner has two goals through five games in January after not finding the back of the net through the first three months of the season. The 32-year-old appears to have cemented his place in the lineup after being a periodic healthy scratch up until Dec. 5. He's chipped in two goals and 11 points through 34 appearances.