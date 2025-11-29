Gibson made 22 saves on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Friday. The final marker was an empty-netter.

He allowed five goals. Gibson has really scuffled since starting the season 4-2-0. Starting Oct. 31, he has gone 0-5-1 in seven starts with 26 goals allowed. Gibson has allowed five goals in each of his last three starts. You must keep him stapled to your bench right now. His post-Anaheim resurrection has not begun.