Berggren scored a goal on two shots and had two blocks in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Berggren didn't waste an end-to-end effort by Dylan Larkin, who fought of a couple of Montreal defenders to set up Berggren's snap shot that gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. The goal was his eighth of the season and second in the last four games. After a disappointing 2023-24, when he played just 12 games at the NHL-level, Berggren has been up with the Red Wings all season and getting regular minutes on the third line.