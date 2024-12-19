Rasmussen scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Rasmussen scored for the second game in a row, giving the Red Wings a 3-2 lead in the second period. The 25-year-old forward logged a season-high 18:25 of ice time despite being listed on the third line to begin the contest. He's now at six goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 55 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 30 appearances this season. Rasmussen's role has grown over time in 2024-25, but for fantasy, his value remains limited to deeper formats that count hits.