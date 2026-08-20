Muzzatti was acquired by Detroit from Nashville on Thursday in exchange for future considerations. The Red Wings also signed him to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Muzzatti had 13 goals, 32 points and 42 PIM in 37 appearances with Notre Dame as a senior in 2025-26. That was a solid rebound campaign for the 23-year-old after he was limited to 10 outings with R.P.I in 2024-25 while recording three points and eight PIM in that span. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Muzzatti is a towering forward who might be in the mix for a bottom-six spot with the Red Wings during training camp.