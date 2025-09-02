Dionicio was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Tuesday.

Dionicio was just one year into a three-year, entry-level deal he signed with the DUcks back in May of 2024. The 21-year-old defenseman split his time between AHL San Diego and Swiss club Biel HC, compiling a combined 15 points in 33 contests. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Dionicio will likely head back to Europe to continue his professional career.