Cozens scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Cozens gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at 8:18 of the second period with a goal that came against the run of play. The 23-year-old center has a pair of goals over the last three contests and a total of nine points across his last 13 games. For the season, he's collected 10 goals, 22 points, 96 shots on net, 89 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 44 appearances. Cozens will continue to have a little extra fantasy value as long as he's on the top line.