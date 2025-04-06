Cozens registered a power-play assist, three hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over Florida.

Cozens fired a shot that was redirected by Drake Batherson past Sergei Bobrovsky to give Ottawa a 2-0 lead at 14:17 of the opening frame. Cozens is currently mired in an eight-game goal drought, but he's been relatively productive through 15 appearances with the Sens -- he has seven assists and 10 points since being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. Cozens is at 14 markers, 27 helpers and a minus-15 rating over 76 total appearances in 2024-25. Eight of his points have come with the man advantage.