Cozens scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Cozens ended a 10-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 24-year-old racked up four assists, 19 shots on net and 25 hits in that span. For the season, the center has 15 goals, 42 points, 181 shots on net, 203 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 79 appearances between the Senators and the Sabres. He'll likely continue to feature on Ottawa's second line.