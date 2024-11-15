Quinn logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Quinn saw a season-high 19:04 of ice time in the Sabres' comeback win, and he helped out on Rasmus Dahlin's tally in overtime. With three helpers over the last four games, Quinn is starting to find his way on offense. He has a long way to go -- the 23-year-old forward is at a meager five points with 25 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-5 rating over 16 contests, and he's been in a second-line role for much of the campaign.