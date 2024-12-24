Quinn scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

The 23-year-old winger scored Buffalo's fifth goal with a wrister late in the second period, and he previously participated in the build-up of Jason Zucker's power-play goal in the same frame. This was Quinn's third multi-point game of the season, but two of those have come over his last four appearances. That said, the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis limits his upside a bit even if he holds a top-six role.