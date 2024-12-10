Thompson scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Thompson took some time to get on track after a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury, returning with three scoreless outings. He's since scored four times over four games. The 27-year-old is up to 15 goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating through 23 contests this season. Thompson is locked in as the Sabres' top center and should offer steady offense and decent power-play production.