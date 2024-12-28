Benson scored a goal and took six shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Benson broke the deadlock for the Sabres and found the twine midway through the first period with a tip-in what would be the first of Buffalo's four first-period goals. He's scored in back-to-back games and is up to six goals on the campaign, with three of those tallies coming since the beginning of December. His bottom-six role limits his opportunities to produce, but the 19-year-old prospect is certainly showing promise when given the chance to play.