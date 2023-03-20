Ferguson will get the starting nod in Pittsburgh on Monday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Ferguson is set to make his first NHL start and second appearance after debuting in relief with Vegas during the 2017-18 season. The 24-year-old has posted a .935 save percentage in six AHL contests this season. He'll take on a Penguins team that's dropped three straight games.