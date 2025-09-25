Ottawa put five players on waivers Thursday, including Shepard, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.

Cameron Crotty, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Xavier Bourgault and Garrett Pilon were also waived by Ottawa. None of those players were expected to make Ottawa's Opening Night roster, and all of them are projected to spend most, if not all, of 2025-26 in the minors. The 29-year-old Shepard had a 2.80 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 39 regular-season appearances with AHL Hershey in 2024-25.