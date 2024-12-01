Bernard-Docker recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Bernard-Docker spent most of November as a healthy scratch, but he's played in four of the last five games. He's getting another look since Artem Zub (broken foot) is out well into December at a minimum. Still, Bernard-Docker is seeing limited ice time on the third pairing and next to nothing for power-play time. He has three assists, 12 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances this season.