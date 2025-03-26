Bernard-Docker scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Bernard-Docker has three points over three games since he entered the Sabres' lineup. His quick success in a third-pairing role could make it tough for Jacob Bryson to see much playing time down the stretch. Bernard-Docker is already one point shy of matching his production over 25 contests with the Senators prior to the trade deadline. Overall, the defenseman has seven points, 20 shots, 27 blocks, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating over 28 appearances this season.