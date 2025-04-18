Bernard-Docker logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

The helper ended an 11-game point drought for Bernard-Docker. The 24-year-old defenseman lost a large chunk of his season to an ankle injury, which limited him to 40 games between the Sabres and the Senators. He picked up eight points, 32 shots on net, 30 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. A first-round pick back in 2018, Bernard-Docker is running out of developmental runway -- it's quite possible his peak is that of a bottom-four defenseman who adds little on offense.