Bernard-Docker (not injury related) won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Bernard-Docker is awaiting his work visa. The Sabres didn't hold a morning skate Wednesday, but he can't practice with the team until the immigration paperwork is completed. The Sabres' next game is Saturday against the Golden Knights.
