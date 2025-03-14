Bernard-Docker (not injury related) practiced for the first time with the Sabres on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Bernard-Docker's work visa issues have been resolved, allowing him to join his new team at practice. However, there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup on a regular basis going forward. He could draw in for Jacob Bryson (upper body) in Saturday's matinee game versus the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Sabres' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Still not available•
-
Sabres' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Remains unavailable•
-
Sabres' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Yet to join team•
-
Sabres' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Shuffles off to Buffalo•
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Activated but scratched Saturday•
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Shifts to LTIR•