Ullmark is expected to start on the road against San Jose, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark's last win came Nov. 12, and he's posted a record of 0-3-1 with a 4.27 GAA and an .835 save percentage in four outings since that date. The 31-year-old, who was phenomenal through three seasons in Boston, has struggled to help Ottawa. He has a 4-7-1 record, 3.10 GAA and .881 save percentage across 13 appearances in 2024-25. The Sharks are 7-12-5 and rank 2.63 goals per game, so they're typically a favorable adversary.