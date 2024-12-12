Ullmark stopped 31 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Ullmark has allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three games, winning all of them. The 31-year-old limited the Ducks to a Cutter Gauthier tally in the third period in Wednesday's contest. Ullmark improved to 8-7-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 18 appearances. It's taken some time for him to get on track, but the Swede is looking like the goalie the Senators expected him to be when they traded from him over the summer. The Senators have a back-to-back up next, with a tough road game against the Hurricanes on Friday followed by a more favorable home matchup against the Penguins on Saturday.