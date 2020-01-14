Senators' Logan Brown: Pushing for recall
Brown racked up four assists in AHL Belleville's 5-3 win over Manitoba on Monday.
Brown has now posted 11 points in eight games since being returned to the minors in late December. It's surprising Ottawa hasn't given Brown a regular spot in their lineup given how well he has played for Belleville combined with the fact the Sens aren't competing for a playoff spot. Brown should be recalled at some point later in the season.
