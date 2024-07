Gregor signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Senators on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Gregor had six goals, 12 points and 147 hits in 63 regular-season contests with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24. Toronto declined to present the 25-year-old with a qualifying offer, which is what led to Gregor testing the unrestricted free agent market. Gregor is expected to serve as a bottom-six forward with Ottawa.