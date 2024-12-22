Pinto scored twice on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Pinto tallied in each of the first two periods and helped out Jake Sanderson's game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old Pinto has five goals and an assist over his last five contests. The center has turned things around quickly after a deep slump following an absence due to an undisclosed injury. He's at six goals, three helpers, 44 shots on net, 27 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 25 appearances.