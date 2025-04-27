Now Playing

Pinto scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto in Game 4.

Pinto broke in alone on Anthony Stolarz while shorthanded and went five-hole to put the Senators up 2-0 in the first period. It was Pinto's first NHL playoff goal. He has one goal and one assist in four games this postseason while pounding out 11 hits from a third-line role.

