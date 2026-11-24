Pinto scored the game-winning goal, fired four shots on net and served five PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Pinto's tally with just over two minutes remaining in the opening period would stand as Monday's game-winning goal. With the go-ahead twine finder, he now has 10 goals, 18 points, 48 shots on net, 42 hits and 17 blocked shots across 25 appearances this season. Monday's goal helped him snap a four-game scoreless streak, which was the longest stretch without a point for the 26-year-old center so far this season. Pinto's two-way play style gives him viable streaming value in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.