Stutzle notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Stutzle's seven-game point streak ended in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday. He didn't take long to get back on the scoresheet, setting up tallies by Jacob Bernard-Docker and Claude Giroux in the second period of Saturday's contest. Stutzle is cruising at an elite level this season with 10 tallies, 22 helpers, 55 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 26 appearances, putting him on pace for a career high in points.