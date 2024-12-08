Stutzle notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Stutzle's seven-game point streak ended in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday. He didn't take long to get back on the scoresheet, setting up tallies by Jacob Bernard-Docker and Claude Giroux in the second period of Saturday's contest. Stutzle is cruising at an elite level this season with 10 tallies, 22 helpers, 55 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 26 appearances, putting him on pace for a career high in points.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Keeps streak going with assist•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Six-game, eight-point streak•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Distributes three assists•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Nabs power-play helper in win•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Sets team record for goals•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Gets goal but in quiet stretch•