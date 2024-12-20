Stutzle logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Stutzle set up Brady Tkachuk's goal 55 seconds into overtime. The 22-year-old Stutzle has a goal and eight assists over nine outings in December, though he has three scoreless appearances this month. The center is up to 11 goals, 27 helpers, 65 shots on net, 52 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 32 contests. Stutzle is poised to take a run at his career high of 90 points from 2022-23, though he's mostly doing work with playmaking this year compared to the 39 goals he had in that campaign.