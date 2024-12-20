Hamonic posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Hamonic ended a 14-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old defenseman had the secondary assist on Nick Cousins' tally in the first period. Hamonic remains mostly a defensive presence, and he's logging top-four minutes against after a stretch earlier in December where his ice time dropped. He's produced a mere two helpers with 39 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 33 hits and a minus-8 rating through 31 outings overall.