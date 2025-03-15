Hamonic (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday in Toronto, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Hamonic missed three games with the injury. The 34-year-old veteran has a paltry three assists in 51 games this season. He will replace Nick Jensen in the lineup.
