Hamonic notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Hamonic hadn't played since March 25, but he drew into the lineup Sunday with Nick Jensen getting some rest now that the Senators have clinched a playoff berth. The 34-year-old Hamonic has seven points, 71 shots on net, 69 hits, 88 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 57 appearances. He hasn't been all that sharp defensively this year, and he may not be a regular in the lineup during the postseason.