Hamonic scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The veteran blueliner snapped a 75-game goal drought, with his last tally coming Dec. 15, 2023 against the Stars. Hamonic isn't in the lineup for his offense -- on the season, he's produced 83 blocked shots and 62 hits in 53 appearances, but only five points.