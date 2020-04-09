Seth Jarvis: Draft stock rising

Jarvis finished second in WHL scoring with 98 points in 58 games this season with Portland. His 42 goals and plus-53 rating were also second and third overall, respectfully, in the 22-team league.

Given his gaudy video-game numbers, it's no surprise that Jarvis was also named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team. The Winnipeg native's offensive explosion in 2019-20 seemingly came out of nowhere after he finished with a modest 16 goals and 23 assists in 61 games last year. As a result of his breakout, Jarvis has climbed from a midterm rank of No. 19 to a final rank of No. 11 among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting 2020 Draft Prospect list. Like fellow Winterhawks Cody Glass and Henri Jokiharju before him (both in 2017), Jarvis is likely to be selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Keeper leaguers would be wise to add the 18-year-old to their watchlist now.